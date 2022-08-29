Traffic has been brought to a standstill during morning rush hour after yet another crash on the approach to the Gobbagombalin Bridge.
Emergency services were called to Colin Knott Drive just after 9am on Tuesday, responding to reports of a two-car accident.
Drivers were held up on the northern side of the bridge, with traffic affected in both directions from the Old Narrandera Road intersection, the Transport Management Centre said.
Commuters reported very slow movement around the crash site before it was delisted as an incident by the Transport Management Centre 15 minutes later.
However, some drivers indicated it caused them a 30-minute delay on their commute.
Both vehicles were towed by two tow trucks to the other side of the Gobbagombalin Bridge to allow traffic to continue to flow.
A white sedan bearing a green P-plate and a dark small SUV were loaded onto the tow trucks before being removed from the scene.
Neither driver is believed to have been injured in the collision.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
