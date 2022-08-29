Defence is looking into hygienic conditions at Wagga's RAAF Base after a video allegedly showing a mouse in one of its mess kitchens surfaced yesterday.
The video was posted on Sunday afternoon to an Australian veterans Instagram page allegedly portraying the kitchen and meals at the local defence base.
Advertisement
A Defence spokesperson said the federal department was aware of social media content.
"Defence takes the welfare of its personnel very seriously and is looking into this matter to ensure Workplace Health and Safety requirements are met and any concerns are addressed," they said.
Additional images showing cockroaches and maggots in meals were later posted by The Pineapple Express social media page, claiming to be "submissions from the same mess".
The location of the images and video remains unconfirmed.
The video's anonymous post made claims of an ongoing "battle between uniformed members and the management of the mess to improve the food quality, portion size and hygiene of area".
A Defence spokesperson said that contractors are employed for a variety of services across bases like Wagga's.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"These include estate maintenance and upkeep, access control, waste management, pest and vermin control, and cleaning," they said.
The video and photos were picked up by outspoken Sydney radio host Ben Fordham on his Monday morning broadcast.
Mr Fordham, who noted their location was unconfirmed, described the video and photos as "disgusting" and asked: "Do our defence force recruits deserve better than this?"
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.