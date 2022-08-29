The Daily Advertiser

Single-vehicle runs off road and down Kooringal embankment on Lord Baden Powell Drive

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated August 29 2022 - 8:59am, first published 6:15am
Parademics and police were called to the Lord Baden Powell Drive scene at 3.30pm. Picture by Taylor Dodge

Paramedics are attending to a woman and a child after their car reportedly ran off the road and down an embankment on Lord Baden Powell Drive in Kooringal.

