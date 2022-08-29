Paramedics are attending to a woman and a child after their car reportedly ran off the road and down an embankment on Lord Baden Powell Drive in Kooringal.
Reports indicate the pair have been removed from the vehicle and are in a stable condition.
Police and NSW Ambulance were called to the single vehicle crash at 3.30pm this afternoon with paramedics currently assessing the child and the woman in her 50s.
The incident occurred after a day of heavy rainfall in Wagga and surrounding suburbs.
Lord Baden Powell Drive was recently identified by Wagga City Council director infrastructure services Warren Faulkner as a pothole "hotspot" area that would be targeted for upgrades in the 2022/23 financial year.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
