The theatrical and creative talents of the Riverina Group CWA women were on show during the annual Cultural Day on Monday.
Singing, dancing, floral arranging, and poetry were some of the offerings at the event and the group's cultural officer Susan Pottie said it was an enjoyable day for all.
"The ladies put a great deal of effort into their skits, musical items and readings," she said.
"I've been doing [floral arrangements] for many, many years," she said.
A member for more than 65 years, Mrs Thomson said she enjoyed "having a giggle" at the cultural days.
Ms Pottie said category winners progress to state level, where they compete against others from across the state.
Members from Oura, Galore, Wagga Evening, Wagga, Uranquinty Evening, Tarcutta, and Euberta contributed to the performances on the day.
Members from the Oura branch hosted the women at St Andrews Hall, Wagga.
