The Daily Advertiser

Wagga's Smoking Butcher leading locals in the rising 'low and slow' American-style BBQ trend

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated August 30 2022 - 11:50am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga local Mick Cameron first started barbecuing 15 years ago with a makeshift 44-gallon drum smoker he made himself but says it's now much easier for beginners to start. Picture by Madeline Begley

Many trends have travelled from the United States to Australia in recent years but perhaps no culinary flavour has gripped more locals than American-style barbecue.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.