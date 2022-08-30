Many trends have travelled from the United States to Australia in recent years but perhaps no culinary flavour has gripped more locals than American-style barbecue.
Originating in America's southern states, you'll now find the distinct of barbecue wafting through most food festivals and more professional-grade smokers in Aussie backyards than ever imaginable.
Wagga-based butcher and smoker Mick Cameron started barbecuing as a hobby 15 years ago and now runs Smoking Butcher, successfully catering events and festivals.
"It's still new to some people and it's good seeing their reaction when they taste something they've never tried before," he said.
"They sometimes think it's going to be over smokey but when they actually taste the flavour, you can see the excitement and enjoyment."
Mr Cameron, whose first equipment was a makeshift 44-gallon drum smoker, said he had a clear favourite cut of meat.
"Brisket," he said.
"Or chicken wings, depends how much time I've got."
That favoured brisket can take up to 12 hours to properly smoke.
Reflecting the cuisine's growing popularity is a new TAFE course run by barbecue pitmaster and Australian competition pioneer Adam Roberts.
Mr Roberts said the popularity of American barbecue "really snowballed" over the last few years, with now over 700 teams competing nationally from just 20 in 2014.
Although smoking and barbecuing are inherently American, Mr Roberts said Australia had added touches of its own flare over the years, especially with lamb - an uncontested meat in the US.
"We're pioneering low and slow techniques and American-style cook ups with lamb in particular," he said.
"We're at the forefront of cooking up lamb on the barbecue, particularly on wood-fired barbecues.
"We are now becoming world recognised for our efforts in that."
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
