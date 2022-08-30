The small and tight-knit Riverina community of Uranquinty will soon welcome a new business to its main thoroughfare.
Glenfield Park's Southcity Pharmacy announced last week they are opening a second location in Uranquinty.
Advertisement
The pharmacy, expected to open in October, will join the village's few shopfronts that currently total a bakery, a pub and a petrol station/general store.
Southcity owner Luke van der Rijt said he was looking forward to joining and servicing the local community.
In other news:
"A lot of people from Uranquinty visit Southcity already, so it's nice to be able to extend that to a location in their backyard," he said.
Southcity's newest location will open in the old Quinty Central building, most recently a cafe and prior to that a successful pharmacy.
"We're coming back in and re-establishing the pharmacy," Mr van der Rijt said.
The location will double as a local shopfront and a space to automate medication packing for Glenfield Park.
Uranquinty will also feature an extra consult room.
"There's the ability for us to do those private consultations that may require room," Mr van der Rijt said.
"It gives us flexibility during cold and flu season to do vaccinations out there and COVID vaccinations as well."
Uranquinty Progress Association committee member Christine Stewart said any new business was welcome in the village.
"There's a lot of retired people and mums here," she said.
"Having the pharmacy here will actually be something that is really beneficial for the community."
As for whether this new pharmacy is an indication of possible growth in Uranquinty?
"We can always hope," Mrs Stewart said.
"It's definitely a step in the right direction."
Advertisement
Mrs Stewart said the previous pharmacy found local success despite the village's small population.
"When they left it was a bit of a blow because people then had to travel or arrange for somebody to pick up their scripts if they weren't able to drive themselves," she said.
Uranquinty local Felicity Baumer said the incoming business would be " really good for the town".
"The more stuff that we can have out here the better and keep things local," she said.
Mrs Baumer agreed that Uranquinty's ageing population would most benefit from the pharmacy.
Advertisement
"Most of the people out here in the ageing side of it don't even have vehicles to come into town or transport," she said.
"So, they would be relying on someone else to bring them in to get their medication."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.