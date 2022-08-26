Irene Kauter wasn't meant to be at work, but she wouldn't be here to tell the story if she didn't accept the request at late notice.
The Wodonga nurse of more than 50 years suffered a heart attack in the middle of a night shift at the city's hospital this month.
Advertisement
Mrs Kauter was called into work that afternoon to cover for another staff member who had COVID.
The 70-year-old was doing a routine check-up on a patient in the rehab ward when she fell to the ground.
"If I wasn't at work, I would have been in bed and I would have been gone," she said.
"I honestly do not get it, I can't believe I've had a heart attack and cardiac arrested. There was no warning.
"I've had no medical history, I played sport all my life. I only finished playing netball probably eight years ago and tennis five years ago."
In other news
One of her colleagues Suman Dhakal was first on the scene and thought Mrs Kauter had slipped, but as she lifted her head off the ground, there was blood coming from it.
Ms Dhakal pressed the emergency button and fellow nurse Allison Nelson began performing CPR with her until emergency crews arrived.
"It was just a normal night and then I heard a noise, which was strange because a noise during night shift is never good," Ms Nelson said.
"Irene had fallen against the table."
Ms Dhakal knew when Mrs Kauter wasn't talking that something was wrong.
"I freaked out. If I knew she was sick, I would not freak out that much, but it was a co-worker," she said.
"I checked her pulse and there was nothing and she was turning blue and I started screaming, which is when Allison came in and we started CPR."
Mrs Kauter's husband, Des, received a call just after 3am and knew something wasn't right.
He is still finding it hard to comprehend.
Advertisement
"When I got there I couldn't go in but (nurse) Sue Odgers came out and met me and we got a bit teary together, but eventually she came around," he said.
"The camaraderie with the Wodonga nurses is fantastic and how they treat each other is great."
Mrs Kauter was flown to St Vincent's Hospital in Melbourne where she had a stent put in and was discharged after four days.
Albury Wodonga Health acting director of nursing and midwifery Julie Wright, who has worked with Mrs Kauter for almost 40 years, said it highlighted the importance of mandatory training.
"Every year we do basic life support, fire and evacuation because you never know when you might need it. It's very much worthwhile," she said.
Mrs Kauter said she was unsure if she would return to work, but will reassess in the coming weeks.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.