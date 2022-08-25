The Daily Advertiser

Teenage trail bike rider fined by Wagga Local Court for dangerous and unlicensed driving in Ashmont

Rex Martinich
Rex Martinich
Updated August 25 2022 - 10:00pm, first published 7:00pm
Wagga Local Court. Picture: FILE

A Wagga teenager has been told he is lucky to be alive after being caught illegally riding a trail bike before nearly colliding with a car.

