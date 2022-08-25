A woman allegedly caught speeding while high-range in the main street of a Riverina town asked the approaching police what they'd been drinking.
Highway patrol officers from Finley detected a silver SUV cruising along Jerilderie Street in Jerilderie at 72km/h just before 11pm on Saturday.
The street is a 50km/h speed zone.
Officers stopped the car, and say that as they approached, the driver asked them a question that alerted them further that something wasn't right.
"[She] said to police, 'What have you been drinking,'" a statement from the NSW Police traffic and highway patrol command outlined.
This query heightened suspicions the 40-year-old woman behind the wheel was not sober, and police conducted a roadside breath test.
It allegedly returned a reading of .246, and the driver was arrested and taken to the Jerilderie police station for further testing.
"She refused to answer any police questions about her drinking, but submitted to the breath analysis," police said.
According to police, a reading of .201 was returned on a second attempt.
The woman will face court on a high-range drink-driving charge and her licence was suspended on the spot.
The keys to the SUV were confiscated and returned the following afternoon.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
