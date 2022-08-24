The Daily Advertiser

Two taken to hospital after car crash on Hume Highway near Tarcutta

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated August 24 2022 - 11:35pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two taken to hospital after car crashes on Hume Highway

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash on the Hume Highway near Tarcutta.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Pearson

Andrew Pearson

Deputy Editor

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.