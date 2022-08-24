Two taken to hospital after car crashes on Hume Highway

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash on the Hume Highway near Tarcutta.
Emergency services were called to the highway, near the Sturt Highway intersection, just before 5.30pm on Wednesday following reports of single-vehicle crash.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said paramedics treated a woman in her 60s for spinal and facial injuries and a woman in her 70s for spinal, abdominal and pelvic injuries.
The occupants were not trapped but remained in the car as a precaution so paramedics could safely remove them from the vehicle.
Both women were taken to Wagga Base Hospital.
The crash closed one of two northbound lanes on the Hume Highway for a number of hours, with the scene cleared and Live Traffic reporting the incident as having ended by 9pm.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
