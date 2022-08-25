THE AFL will lose their longest-serving and highest-ranking employee at season's end.
AFL NSW-ACT community football regional manager, ACT and regional NSW, Marc Geppert has resigned to take up a new role at Wagga City Council.
In an announcement set to shock the Riverina Australian rules community, Geppert will begin his new position as manager of Oasis Regional Aquatic Centre after the completion of this season.
Geppert has been the face of the AFL across southern NSW for the best part of two decades, firstly rolling development programs into schools across the region before taking on management roles in more recent times.
The 36-year-old spent a brief period as AFL Southern NSW regional manager before taking on an expanded role post COVID that saw him elevated to the AFL NSW-ACT executive.
Geppert said it was simply the right time for a change.
"Obviously I've been with the AFL for a long time. I started back in 2004 as a trainee so I've been here over 18 years, my whole working life, so whilst it was an unbelievably hard decision to make, I think the time's right," Geppert said.
"With a young family and a third baby on the way, that ability to spend a little bit more time with Jacinta and the family is really important to me at this stage of my life and obviously the new role being really local and less travel is probably what appealed to me.
"I just think the timing was right, the AFL and the code is in a really good spot at the moment, recently being involved in the review process that allows clubs to have options moving forward.
"To be honest, the last three years have probably been really, really difficult for me in my role, and been difficult for everyone involved in community sport. It has probably taken the sting out of me a little bit but we've all come through the other side bigger and better and I just think now's the right time to do something new in my career."
Geppert was instrumental in keeping Australian rules going through COVID, highlighted by the fact the AFL Riverina Championships was one of the only competitions nationwide to be played in 2020.
Geppert acknowledged it was an incredibly difficult decision to make to leave the sport he loves.
"It was the hardest decision I've ever had to make in my life, professionally," he said.
"Leaving school and going straight into a full-time job with the AFL at 17, it's all I've ever known and I've obviously built so many relationships over those 18 years with so many different people from all over the state that obviously love their footy.
"It's been a job that I've absolutely loved and it was definitely a very hard decision.
"I'm obviously really, really proud of my tenure at the AFL over those years in a number of different roles and have seen the game grow exponentially over that period and the latest version of that is the women's footy which I'm obviously really proud of as well."
Geppert will remain on the AFL Riverina board for the immediate future as the organisation goes about implementing the findings from the review.
He finishes with the AFL on Monday, September 19 and will begin his new position a week later on September 26.
"It's overseeing the operations of the Oasis Regional Aquatic Centre and the Bolton Park precinct and the multi-purpose stadium out at Equex," he explained.
"I'm really excited to get into a new field and, more excitingly, I'm still really connected in that role with local sport and hopefully some of my experience and skills I've learnt from 18 years in community sport can transfer across to the new role.
"I'm really excited about what that might bring and with the Bolton Park master plan and some really exciting things happening, I can't wait to get started."
While excited about what the future holds, Geppert says there is so much he will miss at the AFL.
"I love the fact we work in sport. That's a no brainer. But I'm going to miss my local team that I've worked with for so many years, I'm going to miss the passion and the excitement that you see from people involved in local footy clubs," he said.
"You obviously don't get that in all business. I'll probably miss the passion and the excitement that footy brings to people and I'll obviously still be involved in local footy going forward but just not in a paid capacity.
"You look back now, it's a good opportunity once you finish to look back at the things you've achieved and you forget about a lot of the stuff you've done just in your day to day work over that long period. All those school clinics, AFL visits, pre-season games and everything we've done over that period that's put the AFL arguably as the number one sport in our region.
"I'm really proud to be able to walk away from that knowing the AFL is in a really good spot but that doesn't come off the back of my work, that's driven locally by volunteers and I think we've got the best volunteers out of any community sport involved in our game and that's what's put us at number one in the region."
Geppert said the AFL will now go through the process of replacing him.
"Obviously when I depart the AFL, the AFL will go through the normal process of reviewing the role and advertising my role internally and externally," he said.
"As everyone would know, it's been a really tough few years since COVID, we went through a really significant restructure where people did lose roles across the AFL and I was obviously very lucky to continue post COVID with the AFL in an expanded role but in saying that, the community sport sector in general is really demanding at times due to the fact you are dealing with a lot of volunteers that all have full-time jobs you are doing a lot of work out of hours and on weekends which is understandable.
"The travel for me was really big in the last couple of years, it's something that I've always been used to in my role in the Riverina but the ability to now spend more time with my family with less travel and less hours is really exciting."
