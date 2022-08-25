The Daily Advertiser

Marc Geppert resigns from AFL NSW-ACT to take up position at Wagga City Council

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated August 25 2022 - 10:48pm, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON THE MOVE: Marc Geppert has resigned from the AFL after 18 years and will take up a position at Wagga City Council. Picture: Les Smith

THE AFL will lose their longest-serving and highest-ranking employee at season's end.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.