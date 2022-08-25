The Daily Advertiser

Boys of the Bush gets a warm welcome ahead of Wagga launch

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
August 25 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A BOOST: Boys of the Bush Co-Founder, Director and Area Manager-South Tim Sanson visits Wagga to accept a ClubGRANTS ahead of the organisations launch date. Picture: Taylor Dodge

An organisation which was all but "forced" to establish itself in Wagga due to demand has received a much-needed boost which will help to get young struggling men off of the city's streets.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.