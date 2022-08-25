The Smith Family which will use the funds to boost its Wagga Learning Clubs.

Wagga Wagga East Before and After School Care which will use the funds for an Operation upgrade.

Carevan Wagga Incorporated which will put the funds towards its Returning to Community Meals.

Miracle Babies Foundation which will use the funds for its Peer Developed Support Resources for families with babies born premature or sick in Wagga Base Hospital.

Amy Hurd Early Learning Centre which will use the funds to establish a sustainable irrigation system.

Ashmont Churches Caring for Children which will use the funds for its Breakfast Program.

Solve - TAD Limited which will use the funds for Freedom Wheels Assessments for Wagga residents.

Little Wings Limited - which will use the funds for its Children's Hospital Flight Program.

Men of League Foundation Limited which will use the funds for Wellbeing Support for the men, women and children of the Rugby League community.

St Vincent De Paul Society NSW which will put the funds towards its Edel Quinn Homeless Support Service - food costs

Riding for the Disabled (NSW) Wagga Centre which will purchase new uniforms for volunteers.

Beyond the Badge Limited which will use the funds for the Beyond the Badge Career Transition Program for first responders.