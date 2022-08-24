The Daily Advertiser

Traffic changes for major Hume Highway roadwork between Coolac and Jugiong

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated August 24 2022 - 6:37am, first published 2:00am
Traffic on the Hume Highway will be reduced to one lane in each direction for almost seven kilometres between Coolac and Jugiong from August 29 until December 9.

Motorists have been warned of months-long traffic delays on the Hume Highway as a multimillion-dollar upgrade of a lengthy Riverina stretch of the major Sydney-Melbourne road link gets under way.

Andrew Pearson

Andrew Pearson

Deputy Editor

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

