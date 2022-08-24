Motorists have been warned of months-long traffic delays on the Hume Highway as a multimillion-dollar upgrade of a lengthy Riverina stretch of the major Sydney-Melbourne road link gets under way.
The work, which is due to begin on Monday, involves replacing the existing surface on a northbound section of the highway between Coolac and Jugiong.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said traffic will be diverted onto the southbound lanes for almost seven kilometres while the work is carried out between Coggins and Cooneys Creek roads.
Traffic will be shifted from the northbound lanes onto the southbound lanes from Monday under a contraflow arrangement, meaning travel will be reduced to one lane in each direction.
Major work will be carried out between 7am and 5pm weekdays until December 9, weather permitting.
Reduced speed limits of 40km/h, 60km/h and 80km/h will be in place for the duration of the project.
Motorists have been urged to plan their journey and allow 5 to 10 minutes of additional travel time.
Oversized and over-mass vehicles wider than 4.2 metres will be asked to follow instructions on electronic signage and use the pullover bay before contacting the site representative so the project team can ensure safe access through the site.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said the Hume Highway was "a key road in the region for locals and visitors alike" and the upgrade would mean "a smoother journey for motorists.
"Replacing the existing road surface with concrete will ensure less wear and tear on tyres and will also reduce future costs for maintaining the road," Ms Cooke said.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
