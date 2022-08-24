A Wagga health worker will be sentenced later this year after she admitted to accessing medical records without authorisation.
Emma Lee McCallum had been facing 18 charges of accessing/modifying restricted data in a computer, while employed by the Murrumbidgee Local Health District, and originally entered not guilty pleas to all offences.
Advertisement
The now 34-year-old, from Glenfield Park, was due to face a hearing in Wagga Local Court on Tuesday and fight allegations she breached privacy protocols by unlawfully accessing the MLHD medical records on multiple occasions.
IN OTHER NEWS
The hearing had been expected to take up to four hours, with the court previously being told the prosecution planned to call every person who allegedly had their information accessed unlawfully.
However, in court on Tuesday, guilty pleas were entered for four of the charges of accessing/modifying restricted data in a computer. The remaining 14 charges were withdrawn and dismissed.
Ms McCallum will now be sentenced in Wagga Local Court on October 11.
The MLHD previously said it was "committed to protecting the privacy of patient and staff information".
The health district said when it became aware a staff member had allegedly breached privacy protocols last year the matter was referred to police for investigation.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.