Emma Lee McCallum admits to unlawfully accessing Murrumbidgee Local Health District medical records

Updated August 24 2022 - 6:24am, first published 1:00am
Emma Lee McCallum will be sentenced in Wagga Local Court on October 11 in relation to four charges of accessing/modifying restricted data in a computer.

A Wagga health worker will be sentenced later this year after she admitted to accessing medical records without authorisation.

