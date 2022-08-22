The Daily Advertiser

Wagga City Council and Riverina Regional Library enter arbitration over an estimated $5 million assets dispute

By Tim Piccione
August 22 2022 - 8:00am
Coolamon Shire Council general manager Tony Donoghue spoke on behalf of the nine councils that make up the RRL and which now own a brand new, operational mobile library truck. Picture: File shot / supplied

A formal arbitration is underway to resolve a multi-million dollar assets dispute between Wagga City Council and the regional library service it recently withdrew from.

