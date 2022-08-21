A Riverina woman has endured a sleepless night after the shock of a lifetime with the news she had just become a millionaire at the weekend.
The Hay woman was in shock after checking her lotto numbers on Saturday night, only to see she was one of four division one winners and had won $1.4 million.
Advertisement
"It's mind-boggling," she said.
"I was staying at a family member's place on Saturday night, and I decided to check the winning numbers on The Lotto website.
"I told my brother and sister-in-law to come over and double check my entry and they said to me, 'You've won it.'"
In other news
The joyous news made for a sleepless night for the mother, who said she has dabbled in Saturday Lotto over the years.
Celebrations and planning on how to splash the cash are under way.
"I bought a bottle of bubbly to celebrate with others eventually," the lucky winner said.
"I'm going to help my children big time. I've spoken to one of them already and said, 'you and I will share it together.
"I'll also look at re-doing some things in the house - things I've wanted to do for a while."
Her winning ticket was a 36-game Quickpick purchased 320km away from home, at the Westend Plaza Lotto in Albury.
The winning numbers in the Saturday Lotto draw 4287 were 6, 34, 16, 37, 42, 35, and supplementary numbers were 18 and 40.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.