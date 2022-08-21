The Daily Advertiser

Hay woman overjoyed at $1.4 million division one prize win in Saturday Lotto

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated August 22 2022 - 8:14am, first published August 21 2022 - 11:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Hay woman is $1.4 million richer after buying a winning Saturday Lotto ticket, drawn at the weekend. Picture: Supplied

A Riverina woman has endured a sleepless night after the shock of a lifetime with the news she had just become a millionaire at the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Digital specialist

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.