The Riverina Police District (RPD) has welcomed a new cohort of probationary constables following last week's attestation ceremony in Goulburn.
Riverina Police District commander Superintendent Andrew Spliet said all four of the new RPD probationary officers are based in Wagga.
"We have four new probationary constables starting here at the Riverina Police District- all four of those officers will be stationed here at Wagga performing first response duties," Superintendent Spliet said.
"They will be out basically when we get calls from the public, that can be anything from domestic violence calls to assaults, high visibility policing or property crime."
"It's great to have them on board," Superintendent Spliet said.
Among the four new probationary constables is Canberra's Mourish Condie who said he was happy when he found out he'd be moving to Wagga for the job.
"We found out a few weeks ago that we were coming here so we've had a lot of time to plan and think about it," Constable Condie said.
With an extensive training period at the Goulbourn Police Academy, there was no other way to describe the constable's first day on the job in Wagga other than rewarding.
"It feels really good, I'm really excited," Constable Condie said.
"We did 16 weeks working online, which was ok, it was pretty tough learning all of the theory without putting it into practice, then at the academy, it was about 16 weeks of a mixture of lectures and practical scenarios and weapons training.
"It was a lot of work, a lot of time away from the family and we did a lot more exams and assessments."
Constable Condie said so far he's feeling good and was ready to hit the ground running when he commenced his first shift on Monday morning.
"So far any specialisation that is thrown at us sounds like something I want to do," he said.
"I think at the moment it's just trying to get the basics and find our feet and master that before thinking about anything we're passionate about or anything we want to pursue beyond that."
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
