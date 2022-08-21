Developers have unveiled plans to dramatically transform farmland just south of Wagga into a "vibrant" residential community with more than 2000 new homes.
DevCore Property Group has submitted a planning proposal to Wagga City Council, seeking permission to rezone a 225-hectare block between Lloyd and Rowan roads.
Advertisement
The rezoning would pave the way for the group's ambitious plan to turn the area into Rowan Village, a tightly-packed residential neighbourhood pierced by a winding nature corridor.
In other news
Blueprints included in the master plan claim the village would accommodate about 2100 residential lots.
In a statement provided to The Daily Advertiser, DevCore managing director Paul Thompson said there would be scope for a healthy mix of house types.
"Rowan Village will be a vibrant new master planned residential and mixed-use community, providing a diverse range of housing and living choices," he said.
"The indicative master plan creates a well-connected community, providing a mix of quality open spaces, residential living and an active village centre."
Council staff have recommended the city's councillors provide "in principle" support for the planning proposal as it has strategic merit.
Mr Thompson said he was looking forward to the councillors' decision on Monday night.
The project also includes ambitions to incorporate multiple public parks, a local village centre, a childcare centre and general medical services.
One of the most striking features in the master plan is a swerving nature corridor that follows the Stringybark Creek which cuts through the area.
Planning documents suggest the land on either side of the creek would be re-vegetated and filled with pedestrian pathways and cycling rails.
The 110 hectare block directly east of the Rowan Village plot has been earmarked as the potential future site for Sunnyside - a similar residential community which was given in principle support by council in October 2021.
Council staff have highlighted the potential to coordinate the two distinct planning proposals and drive growth in the city's southern growth area.
The densely packed residential in both Rowan Village and Sunnyside would contrast with the larger residential lots that make up Springvale.
Advertisement
The Rowan Village proposal seeks permission for 10 dwellings per hectare, which would be more tightly-packed than recent urban release areas approved by Wagga City Council, which generally allow for just 8 homes every hectare.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.