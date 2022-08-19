Fire has destroyed a Riverina home and badly damaged two neighbouring units.
Firefighters were called to a house in Narrandera just after 1am on Friday and despite their best efforts, the building was destroyed.
Narrandera Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters were joined by teams from the Leeton and Yenda FRNSW stations, as well as two crews from the NSW RFS.
Both the house and the rear unit appeared to have been vacant, and both occupants of the side unit had evacuated safely prior to the arrival of fire crews.
Despite firefighters remaining on scene and working hard for about six hours, the house was destroyed and both units suffered extensive fire and water damage.
Fire crews have used the incident to emphasise the importance of working smoke alarms, noting that both units had working smoke alarms which allowed occupants to get out quickly and safely.
"Without working smoke alarms, this fire could have been a whole lot worse for all involved," a post on the Narrandera Fire and Rescue Facebook page said.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown but is not believed to be suspicious.
