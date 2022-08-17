The dire state of Wagga roads was unsurprisingly a big issue at the regional roads and transport round table held in the city on Wednesday.
The event was held by Labor spokesperson for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison who has been hosting similar events across regional NSW - including recent stops in Albury and Corowa - and she said the same issue crops up time and again.
Advertisement
"Potholes is the common theme around the state at the moment," she said.
"The problem is the lack of investment in road maintenance and a failure to get a good mechanism to help councils do this task, I think is the problem we're seeing everywhere we go."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Transport workers union members and Riverina bus companies made up the bulk of attendees, alongside Wagga city Councillors and MP Dr Joe McGirr.
Driver shortages was a major issue for bus and freight companies, as was better training for heavy vehicle drivers.
Ms Aitchison worked as a tour coach operator and was a member of the bus and coach association, before state politics, and a year into her role in the regional transport portfolio, she's seen a number of areas where the government has fallen short.
Such as an election promise to reclassify 15,000km of country roads from local councils to state and regional roads to open them up for more funding.
"Of that 15,000km, they've had four years and they've done just 400km ... and when you look at the financial commitment, it's $57 million they've spent," she said.
"The thing I'm finding around the state is the frustration that councils have been putting in for that reclassification of local roads and it just hasn't happened yet."
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the government made a "record $19.4 billion investment into regional roads and transport infrastructure".
"Regional communities want to hear what Labor's plan is for regional NSW ...but I suspect they don't have one," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.