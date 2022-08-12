The Daily Advertiser

Wagga leaders Joe McGirr and Wes Fang welcome ban on display of Nazi symbols

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
Updated August 13 2022 - 1:59am, first published August 12 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NOW BANNED: A Nazi flag is seen flying from the top of a light tower at Robertson Oval in February 2020. The offensive act partially inspired a new ban on displaying Nazi symbols.

Wagga's members of Parliament have welcomed a new law that bans the display of Nazi symbols in NSW and said they voted for the legislation as a "balanced" response to an incident in the city two years ago.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rex Martinich

Rex Martinich

Journalist

Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.