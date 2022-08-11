TEEN Jazmine Anderson is doing her own bit to change the landscape for women in male-dominated trades as she applies her skills to a big walkway frame bound for the Twelve Apostles.
The Corowa fabrication engineering apprentice has been awarded a Sarah Lloyd Scholarship, which honours a Wagga trainee automotive mechanic who died in a car crash in 2017 aged 19.
The recognition is designed to encourage women in non-traditional trades, with Albury apprentice electrician Taylah Gerecke a previous beneficiary.
Ms Lloyd's sister Zoe Cooke said Ms Anderson, 19, stood out because she wanted to encourage more young women to follow her into blue collar work.
Ms Anderson started at Corowa's Focus Engineering in January and is the first female apprentice in the company's 30 year history.
"It makes more sense to me than book work and I never wanted to be at school, I wanted to get a trade from the start," Ms Anderson said.
"I do a bit of everything, I can be on the grinder, on the welder or fabbing up stuff."
Ms Anderson is at ease at her workplace but has faced prejudice elsewhere.
"I've been to places where males have looked you up and down and they're scoffed and walked away," she said.
"It felt really bad."
Focus Engineering office manager Marly Fischer described Ms Anderson as a "determined young lady" who was "exceptional" in her work and dedication.
"I think this is a great thing (a scholarship)," she said.
"It's fantastic Jaz has won it for our company but it's more about Sarah and what her parents have done to support young girls.
"It's just amazing."
