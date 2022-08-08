Griffith heads into finals on winning streak

Griffith have gone through the second half of the Southern Inland women's season unbeaten but are bracing for a massive finals campaign.
The Blacks ensured they remain in top spot on the ladder heading into a bye in the final round of the season after taking a 22-17 win over Ag College at Beres Ellwood Oval.
The win ensures them a top-two finish but the minor premiership won't be determined until CSU face Waratahs on Saturday.
The Reddies will go around the Blacks with a victory while Waratahs are only four points adrift and a bonus point win by more than eight points would see them lift to second after both Wagga clubs scored good wins over the weekend.
With things so tight at the top, Griffith coach Lama Lolotonga is expecting a tough finals series.
"In the top four it is hard to tell who is going to take it," Lolotonga said.
"It's going to be a really hard battle in the finals as everyone has their own skills and I'm looking forward to a very exciting finals.
"Every team has their own strength."
Aggies are the last team to get the better of Griffith and despite getting off to a perfect start couldn't quite match it with the Blacks throughout the contest on Saturday.
Megan Seis scored in the opening exchanges to go out to a 7-0 lead but Lele Katoa was quick to reply for Griffith.
With around four minutes left in the second half Amelia Lolotonga forced her way before Ua Ravu scored to make it 17-7 right on half-time.
However Ag College got themselves back into the contest when Jess Ryan went over with around minutes to play only for Griffith to hit back almost immediately through Fapiola Uoifalelahi.
Liz Young scored in the final play of the game to reduce the margin but Ag College now have one last game with Albury as they await to see who they will play in the elimination final.
Lama Lolotonga believes any of the four teams can rise to the occasion to take out the title after being impressed by Ag College.
"We tried our best but they are really good defensively," he said.
"No matter how well we are attacking, if their defence is good we are going nowhere.
"You have to give it to the Ag girls, they played really good, they played rough and tough and we were just lucky enough to come up with the win."
Meanwhile CSU comes into their crucial clash with Waratahs after a 54-10 win over Albury while their crosstown rivals accounted for Leeton, posting a 34-5 victory.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
