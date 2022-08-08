The Daily Advertiser

Griffith heads into finals on winning streak

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
August 8 2022 - 2:30am
ON A ROLL: Lele Katoa scored a try in Griffith's win over Ag College on Saturday to extend their winning streak.

Griffith have gone through the second half of the Southern Inland women's season unbeaten but are bracing for a massive finals campaign.

