WAGGA's State Emergency Service (SES) unit has warned residents that several roads including the Sturt Highway could be impacted by flood water as the Murrumbidgee River continues to swell.
The Murrumbidgee River at Wagga is likely to exceed the minor flood level of 7.30m by Sunday afternoon.
Advertisement
The river level may peak near the moderate flood level of 9m by Monday morning.
This could see several roads affected including the Sturt Highway which may close west of Wagga at Sandy Creek and Hampden Avenue between Wagga and North Wagga which could isolate North Wagga.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Hampden Avenue between North Wagga may also close as well as Flowerdale Road, Old Narrrandera Road, Eunony Bridge Road, Graham Avenue and Mundowy Road at Beavers Bridge at Collingullie.
The access to Oura Beach could become cut off, Gumly Gumly Island could become isolated and Wagga Beach will remain closed.
SES personnel have attended Wilks Park, a North Wagga campsite, where there is more than a dozen homeless people residing.
Those living at the campsite have not relocated as of Sunday morning.
Wagga SES also warns of moder flooding which may occur along the Murrumbidgee River at Narrandera.
The Murrumbidgee River at Narrandera may exceed the minor flood level 6.7m by Sunday evening.
The river level may exceed the moderate flood level of 7.30m during Tuesday and may reach around 7.60m during Thursday, with moderate flooding.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.