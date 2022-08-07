The Daily Advertiser
Free

Wagga SES warns North Wagga could become isolated by Monday

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated August 7 2022 - 1:13am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WARNING: Wagga SES warns North Wagga could be made isolate on Monday due to flood water covering roads. Picture: Les Smith

WAGGA's State Emergency Service (SES) unit has warned residents that several roads including the Sturt Highway could be impacted by flood water as the Murrumbidgee River continues to swell.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.