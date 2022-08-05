Abbey Turnbull had a perfect day out at Riverina Paceway.
The Victorian driver brought up her first career treble with each of her three drives a winning one.
The 23-year-old started things off in fine fashion after picking up the drive on Bravo Stride for former Uranquinty trainer Russell Jack.
The two-year-old put in a big performance to win on debut, clocking a mile rate of 1:53.6 to down stablemate Erupt Stride, who is the richest standardbred yearling ever to be sold in Australasia, by 4.1 metres.
They gapped the rest of the field with Unlucky third for Stephen Maguire a further 39.3 metres away.
Turnbull believes Bravo Stride has a nice future.
"I was lucky enough to be able to drive it for a great trainer and a great owner and I was feeling very lucky as he's a beautiful horse," she said.
"He did it nicely and I think he has a bright future that's for sure."
She then combined for a race-to-race double for her father Craig.
First she struck with National News, who was second in last year's MIA Breeders Plate, before Hiranya put in another big display.
Both went on to win comfortably by more than 10 metres.
The pair, who are both owned by Leeton's Michael Boots, finished first and third in the Tasmanian Derby in their last start.
Hiranya was the victor on that occasion but Turnbull doesn't believe there is a lot between the pair.
"They've returned really well from their spell, have built up nicely and matured a little bit too," she said.
"I was really happy with them and we thought it was the perfect first run back as NSW really look after their three-year-olds."
Both are being aimed at the Victoria Derby
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
