The Daily Advertiser

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes welcome back Patrick Killalea, James Scott, Nick McCormack, Ryan Price and Max Hanrahan for their clash against Collingullie-Glenfield Park

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 5 2022 - 6:30am
FIVE INCLUSIONS: Patrick Killalea is one of five inclusions for the Goannas as they prepare to face Collingullie-Glenfield Park. Picture: Madeline Begley

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes will welcome back five key players for their important clash against Collingullie-Glenfield Park with former captain Ryan Price heading the list of inclusions.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

