Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes will welcome back five key players for their important clash against Collingullie-Glenfield Park with former captain Ryan Price heading the list of inclusions.
Price, Patrick Killalea, James Scott, Nick McCormack and Max Hanrahan will all return for the clash against the in-form Demons with MCUE coach Jeremy Rowe excited to have a player of Price's quality back into the side after what has been a frustrating year for him.
"He's a very important part of our team," Rowe said.
"He was runner-up in our B&F last year and he's one of the more respected guys across our group.
"He's a guy who can have a heavy influence on a game of footy from a small amount of touches, so that is really exciting."
Price last played in the first grade side in round five and this will only be his third match of the year after a frustrating run of injuries has hampered his season.
The additions come at a nice time for the Goannas as they attempt to knock-off the top-of-the-table Demons who have won their last five games.
Rowe said his side understood the importance of the clash and they were looking forward to the challenge ahead.
"It's definitely a huge test for us and we are certainly looking forward to it," he said.
"There's no question that 'Gullie lay claim to being the best team in the competition and we're a team that's definitely building momentum.
"For us to have a big challenge right now is probably perfect timing for us and getting that real measuring stick of how far we really have come in the last six weeks.
"It will be eight to 10 weeks now that session after session on the training track we've been putting in really high quality and exceptional training sessions.
"That's converted into us winning six games in a row and we still feel that we are a very long way off our ceiling.
"But we feel that we're the closest that we've been probably for the whole season and we hope to continue to move forward and play better footy week to week."
While entering the match on the back of six wins, Rowe was quick to state that Collingullie are sitting where they are for a reason and he was eager to see where his side matches in comparison to the Demons.
"We definitely feel they bring a high pressure game," he said.
"They are really well balanced this year and we found that their backline drops off blokes to intercept and third-man in spoil very well.
"Their midfield is as good as anyone in the competition and then they have probably as big of range of guys who can kick three or four goals as well."
"So they certainly deserve to be where they are and we really can't wait until 2pm tomorrow to see where we sit in the big scheme of things."
After going through an unprecedented run of injuries at the start of the year, the Goannas have slowly been building up their brand of footy with clear improvements seen week upon week.
But with only two games of the regular season remaining against the Demons and then Turvey Park in the last round, Rowe said that their time is up and they need to be playing high quality footy from now until the end of the season.
"We are happy with our progress," he said.
"But I think progress is the key word there and we are deadset out of time when it comes to talking about our best footy is coming.
"We have got two top five sides to go and then we have got finals, so our footy has got to be good enough to win in the big games from now.
"We are playing in what will no doubt have a finals-like intensity to it this weekend and there is so much on the line when it comes to our top three chances.
"I can't wait to see how far our footy has come."
