The Daily Advertiser

SES, RFS and FRNSW respond to Cootamundra flash flooding and major road closures in Temora as rain hits Riverina

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated August 5 2022 - 3:23am, first published August 4 2022 - 10:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local SES crews have reported the removal of more than 3 million litres of flood water from Cootamundra homes overnight. Picture: Fire and Rescue NSW Cootamundra

Emergency services have reported road closures and flooded homes as heavy overnight rain hit the Riverina and further flood warnings are issued for today.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.