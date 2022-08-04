Emergency services have reported road closures and flooded homes as heavy overnight rain hit the Riverina and further flood warnings are issued for today.
Over three million litres have reportedly been removed from Cootamundra homes over the space of 10 hours overnight by local Fire and Rescue NSW and RFS teams.
NSW SES received 67 overnight calls for assistance, with a large majority within the Riverina region as moderate to heavy rainfall since Thursday morning have caused level rises along the Tumut and Murrumbidgee Rivers.
Deputy zone commander NSW SES and incident controller Barry Griffiths said Cootamundra received 27mm of rain yesterday with 26 requests for assistance due to flash flooding.
"All in all, the volunteers have done an amazing job last night," he said.
"They've been at it for three days preparing their communities and I think the low numbers have really demonstrated the work that they've done."
Mr Griffiths said the relatively low number of flood rescue call outs in affected areas reflected the community's preparedness.
Emergency services reported overnight efforts to sandbag houses in the Cootamundra area, with a joint effort to help flooding homes from Fire and Rescue NSW Cootamundra, SES Cootamundra and Cootamundra Rural Fire Brigade.
Reports from local SES crews say "spontaneous volunteers" joined the effort.
An hour north-west, motorists travelling on the highway between Ariah Park and Temora are being urged to proceed with caution with water covering the road.
The highway was closed overnight due to heavy flooding, with both eastbound and westbound traffic being diverted and adding an extra 30 minutes of travel time until early this morning.
Various sections of Goldfields Way are currently covered in water for those travelling north from Wagga.
Temora Shire Council is now also reporting several smaller road closures in the region.
The Bureau of Meteorology is today issuing warnings of possible moderate flooding at Gundagai for this afternoon and minor flooding occurring at Tumut.
The Tumut River peaked at 2.41 metres around midnight on Thursday with latest reports from BOM measuring it at 2.11 metres and falling.
Despite easing flood warnings, Mr Griffiths said those in affected areas should remain vigilant.
"There's still a lot of water moving around our area and people need to be aware of that and to essentially watch and act," he said.
"If they see a flooded road, don't drive through it.
"We've lost too many people making those decisions in the past."
Mr Griffiths also warned another event is expected next week.
"Although it's anticipated it'll be weaker," he said.
"We'll see these events continue for the next couple of months similar to what happened last year.
"So, people still need to continue preparing."
An impact assessment in Cootamundra will be conducted this morning after flash flooding recedes.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
