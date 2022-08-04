Riverina road users are in for a bit of chaos after a deluge of rainfall across the Riverina forced the closure of a number of roads across the region.
Drivers travelling south of Mangoplah are being forced to take alternative routes after Holbrook Road was closed on Thursday.
Meanwhile, numerous roads across the Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council have also been closed due to flood waters.
In Gundagai, it's believed the rain has partially washed away a creek crossing along Carrs Road.
Meanwhile at Cootamundra, all causeways have been closed, including at Temora Street, Adams Street and Muttama Creek Crossing.
The Snowy Valleys Council has also issued several road closures, including Brungle Road on the Gundagai side of Brungle.
Brungle Creek Road has also been closed at Blind Creek Bridge, along with Wee Jasper Road from Brungle Creek Road to Red Hill Road.
Since 9am on Wednesday, Wagga Airport has recorded 20.4mm, while Kapooka recorded 16.6mm.
To the north, Temora has received more than twice that, recording 46mm of rain.
Looking west, Narrandera has received 13.6mm, while Albury recorded 20.4mm.
It comes as NSW SES issued a minor flood warning for the Murrumbidgee River.
Moderate rainfall on the eastern parts of the Murrumbidgee River catchment in the past 24 hours to Thursday afternoon has caused river level rises along the Tumut and Murrumbidgee rivers.
Moderate flooding is possible along Tumut River at Tumut overnight Thursday into Friday.
The Tumut River at Tumut is likely to exceed the minor flood level (2.00 m) around 09:00 pm Thursday.
The river level may reach the moderate flood level (2.60 m) overnight Thursday into Friday with further rises possible.
Minor flooding is also likely along the Murrumbidgee River at Gundagai.
At Gundagai the river is expected to reach the minor flood level (6.10 m) on Friday morning.
With rivers and creeks rising and more rain forecast to fall in the coming days, members of the public are reminded never to drive, ride or walk through flood waters as they can be deceptive and dangerous.
"Avoid floodwaters, don't drive through it," Wagga SES unit commander Josh Hunt said.
"If there's a life-threatening emergency, call triple zero," he said.
"If there's an incident the SES can assist with, call 132 500.
"Avoid downed power lines and things that are out of the ordinary and give someone a call."
For more emergency information, advice, and access to the latest river heights and rainfall observations and forecasts:
- NSW SES: www.ses.nsw.gov.au
- RMS Live Traffic: www.livetraffic.com
- Latest River Heights and Rainfall Observations: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/flood/southwest.shtml
- Latest NSW Warnings: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings/
- Rainfall Forecasts: www.bom.gov.au/australia/meteye/
- BOM NSW Twitter: www.twitter.com/BOM_NSW
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
