The Daily Advertiser
Home/Comment and opinion
Have Your Say
Subscriber

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, August 2, 2022

August 1 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letters: Manly jumper saga represents 'painful contortion of logic'

'PAINFUL CONTORTION OF LOGIC'

Some Manly players refused to wear jerseys carrying a "rainbow" stripe meant as a public show of support for the LGBTQIA+ rights movement.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.