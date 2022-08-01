Letters: Manly jumper saga represents 'painful contortion of logic'

Some Manly players refused to wear jerseys carrying a "rainbow" stripe meant as a public show of support for the LGBTQIA+ rights movement.
Most of their reasons were related to cultural and religious grounds, plus the fact that they were not told of their public show of individual support until they read about it in a newspaper about a week before the game.
Advertisement
Hugh Jackman had been sent a free jersey two weeks previously, so thank goodness Wolverine knew.
Columnist Jenna Price calls the actions of the players "a public stand against inclusion" ("Club offside with expectations", July 29).
This grossly twists a reaction to management incompetence into a declaration against "inclusion" and the logic has a poisonous context.
It stems from the idea that "Silence is Violence" which arose during the BLM protests.
The torturous reasoning declared that, even though you might be non-racist, unless you "took the knee" or were marching in the street shouting slogans, then you supported racism and were possibly a secret Klansman.
Unless you glue yourself to a roadway, you are in favour of burning down the planet. In short, not shouting an ideology from the rooftops means that you support its opposite.
Hence, Jenna Price concludes that a protest by several individuals about having their religious beliefs and cultural identity wiped by their employer is really about a cabal of homophobes mounting an attack on "inclusion": a painful contortion of logic.
Even sillier is the suggestion by Manly boss Scott Penn ("Manly owner pushes for NRL inclusion round next season", July 29) that the rainbow motif represents "inclusivity for all, be it with race, religion, gender, disability or sexual orientation". No: it's the universal symbol of gay pride.
One wonders how many ethnic minorities, religions and disabled groups will be thrilled to find out that they are now part of the Rainbow Coalition.
I doubt that Mr Penn has asked them; he couldn't even be bothered asking his team.
READ MORE LETTERS:
I suspect the Reserve Bank inquiry will not address the hard issues which means history will be repeated.
Why did the Reserve Bank governor tell everyone that interest rates in Australia would not rise until 2024?
Interest rates in Australia are part of the world economy and so what happens overseas where a large portion of our borrowing comes from, have a big influence.
His statement has affected many Australian families as they have made decisions based on his advice.
During economic downturns governments seem to throw money into the house building sector with the hope it will help the economy through the tough economic times.
Advertisement
This has proven to be a disaster as at the end many building companies end up going belly-up.
No government has any plans for these tough economic times which could be brought out of the cupboard and put into action.
Why is housing and rental affordability not taken into account into the inflation figures as they play a big part in the majority of family budgets?
This would have led to an interest rate rise in 2021 when housing prices were going gangbusters.
A small interest rate rise then would have tempered the market and let people know money is cheap now but this will not last forever.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.