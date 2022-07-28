Letters: Modern car headlights leaving motorists in a daze

Night driving seems to mean blinding white lights in the rear vision or coming at you from in front.
You can't see a thing, and end up looking for the gutter or left road markings in the hope nothing is coming from left or right as well.
Advertisement
It easily explains why, on badly lit or marked roads, people drive into the bush at night.
The Australian Design Rules prescribe photometric requirements for headlamps to provide adequate illumination for the driver without producing undue glare for other road users.
To comply, vehicle manufacturers must supply cars for left or right-hand driving with the headlights tested to reduce light intensity into oncoming vehicles.
The current standard, a compilation of Australian and United Nations regulations, is based on filament lights and outdated by today's technology.
The standard nominates Appendix F section for filament lamps as a guide to LED lighting, but does not address the LED issues of increased light outputs up to 10 times and after-market fitting of LEDs without proving the photometric pattern remains correct for left/right driving; an issue most prevalent with four-wheel drives and on-road trucks.
In 2022, General Motors was considering the recall of 740,000 small four-wheel drives in the US because the headlight beams can be too bright and cause glare for oncoming drivers.
The UN Economic Commission for Europe is looking into regulation changes and I believe our Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development and local councils need to do likewise.
READ MORE LETTERS:
Premier Dominic Perrottet originally said that spending $25 million on flying an Aboriginal flag on the harbour bridge was a small price to pay for unity.
Flying this extra flag and removing the NSW state flag has created disunity.
The Tribal Warrior Aboriginal Corporation CEO Shane Phillips said, in regard to the flag flying issue: "If this is not motivated to divide people - black and white - then I don't know what is."
If every country that has contributed to make Australia what it is today has a right to fly its flag on the Sydney Harbour Bridge, then most of those 195 countries in the world would qualify.
To accommodate those flags would require several more harbour bridges at a cost of, say, $4 billion plus the flags and their poles. At times I believe our politicians suffer total brain outages.
The top 10 earning male fashion models earned a combined total of $8 million last year, compared to $83 million earned by the top 10 women fashion models.
This is further proof of the gender pay gap.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.