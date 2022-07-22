Letters: Let's examine the need for greater financial literacy

The editorial in The Daily Advertiser on Thursday, July 21 regarding the review of the reserve bank on was well written and reflective of public sentiment ("RBA review must focus on failures").
However, I question the growing notion that the Reserve Bank should be held to account over their comments during the downturn "that interest rates would continue to remain low".
Advertisement
It is an economic principle that at the end of most downturns there is an inflationary spike.
It is also quite well understood the Reserve Bank's only lever to control inflation is increase interest rates (or ask the federal government to increase taxes).
It is also an economic principle that printing money leads to inflation.
During the COVID shutdown both economic principles were at play.
Global markets were well aware signals had been made that inflation would be a problem globally once recovery took place. This meant interest rates would spike.
Rather than looking at the Reserve Bank's messaging, would we as a nation be better off looking at why so many Australians don't have the financial literacy to make informed, independent economic decisions?
Should we as a nation be looking to improve basic civil economic training?
It's a joy to see the Baylis Street bunker getting back to doing what it does best: discussing pertinent issues such as the herding of cats ("Council calls for more cat control measures", The Daily Advertiser, July 20).
Apparently, in the wee hours, roving moggies are killing everything in their path.
Cr Hayes hits the nail on the head saying, "you can have a law, but it's going to be very difficult to apply it".
Indeed, even when reporting rogue dogs terrorising the neighbourhood, I've had to supply photos, diarised dates and times and detailed descriptions of canine faces to council rangers hamstrung by legal requirements for proof beyond any doubt before they can act.
I finally lucked-in by getting a ranger to descend while the culprits were on the loose. Good luck with that at 3am when old "one-eyed Tom" is terrorising the hamsters.
Vet Lynne Bodell suggested the most sensible mitigation strategies of desexing and a nightly lock-up: you can't herd cats, but you might successfully educate a few owners.
But council won't want that sort of logic - it's a much better photo-op to have a raft of new unenforceable laws to wave around.
READ MORE LETTERS:
The need to stop travel into and out of Bali for a period is obvious and needed. Sadly the tourism powers have more power than the agriculture powers and that is wrong for the nation's security at this time of the foot and mouth risks to the nation.
Advertisement
City minds need to get behind farmers at this critical foot and mouth time and think about who provides their gourmet delights on menus and great produce and the milk for their coffees and cheese with their wine!
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.