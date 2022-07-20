Letters: The simple truth is, clean energy just won't cut it

One of the world's biggest industrial and manufacturing powerhouses is on the brink of financial collapse. Deutsche Bank of Germany says that the German economy is moving into recession. Why?
One of the reasons cited is that coal-fired power has been rejected and shut down. Nuclear power is rejected. The only base load power supply for industry and business there now is gas, and where does it come from? Russia!
With all the sanctions the west has imposed on Russia over the Ukraine war, Russia is doing what you would expect: cutting off the gas supply. Where does this leave Germany in terms of power supply? Only with solar and wind, both of which are intermittent and unreliable for base load power to supply industry and business.
One can only think the blackouts are coming! Welcome to the real green energy everyone! The type that is unreliable or even non-existent if the sun doesn't shine and the wind doesn't blow.
What does this mean for Australia? We are already hearing of power cutbacks and failures. When there is no consistent base load power for industry and businesses they find themselves unable to consistently produce what they are set up for.
If they are unable to produce and make profits then they will be unable to employ people as they need to and job security will be in real danger.
No profits, no jobs as the workers can't be paid. This leads to unemployment.
If people lose their employment or are unable to make a sufficient living for their families they will become debt ridden and will have to sell their assets and possibly even lose their jobs.
This disaster leads to poverty and great hardship where their only hope is for Centrelink payments, and where are they going to live?
This was and is an avoidable crisis. Common sense has to return and if we are so opposed to coal-fired power and gas then we will need nuclear, nuclear fusion or some other power supply that is consistent.
Thankfully we do have some hydro electric power.
The irony is that Australia is sitting on the best energy reserves in the world. Coal, uranium, oil and gas which we could be using for ourselves. We have the potential for cheap power production of all sorts but not the political will to use it.
Apparently it's fine to export all these things, and it should be, but don't dare use them here as they aren't "clean".
Anthony Albanese's thought bubble when meeting the Prime Minister of New Zealand regarding allowing New Zealanders to vote in Australian elections should be squashed immediately as if it gains traction, the consequences can be devastating.
Any change in voting would lead to an immediate High Court challenge which could change who votes.
1. All people who have paid taxes no matter if they are Australian nationals or not and regardless where they live in the world can vote.
2. Or only people who currently pay taxes no matter where they live in the world can vote. That would exclude many Australian nationals who currently do not pay taxes such as pensioners.
