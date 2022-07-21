Letters: Vandals have left a trail of destruction in Tolland

I agree with David Jones that there are a lot of government houses boarded up in Tolland but there must be something seriously wrong with them - walls punched in or other problems - but another reason could be the vandals in the Tolland area.
My daughter-in-law has lived in Tolland for 12 months.
She is separated with four children aged 4, 6, 8 and 11 and was allocated her house.
Since moving in she has had all the windows smashed in the house when she went out to do shopping or visit relatives at night.
She has had the house broken into three times and when I sold her my car last year so she would not have to walk the children to school in the cold they started smashing up her car.
Three times she has had to replace the front window ($280 a time) then they smashed the back one around the same price, then three months ago she had two back tyres slashed and back driver's side quarter panel smashed.
The kids who are doing this are aged between 11 years and 15 years as when they have done the damage they take off on push bikes. To make matters worse, on July 12 she had the front windows smashed and the back kitchen window smashed.
I told her to see housing about moving her to another area. There have been so many reports made to police and housing that the three small boys are frightened to sleep in their bedroom due to their stress levels.
When I go visit the children they jump into my car and can't wait for me to drive away.
While those houses in Mr Jones' street may be empty there could be reasons why they are empty as of a nighttime you cannot hear what is going on outside, especially if you have a TV on or children playing.
This is my opinion but what I am saying in this letter is true because when her house kept getting broken into I went over there and saw the horrible mess these vandals had made.
Maybe instead of telling people they are next on the list for housing they need to do a background check to see if they are suitable tenants.
I don't know, but with so many being damaged something has to be done.
Having moved to Wagga from Melbourne 18 months ago I'm not quite as 'ho hum' about Qantas departing from direct flights to and from Melbourne until March next year (let's wait and see on that) as mayor Dallas Trout and the business chamber.
The IT company I work for has Telstra, Medibank and Services Australia - just to name a few - as customers located in Melbourne. So it's not just a mere 'inconvenience', it's the introduction of a monopoly into the Wagga market if I need to go see those customers. Cheers Rex!
If the aim is 100,000 population, then the one thing I'd venture to say is Wagga leaders need to do less bowing down and accepting of what's shoved onto them because those coming may not be quite as accepting of decisions like Qantas has just made.
Even a half-hearted showing of disappointment would have be nice, but the bread is obviously too well buttered.
