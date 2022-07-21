The Daily Advertiser
Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, July 22, 2022

July 21 2022 - 7:30pm
Letters: Vandals have left a trail of destruction in Tolland

VANDALS LEAVE DESTRUCTION

I agree with David Jones that there are a lot of government houses boarded up in Tolland but there must be something seriously wrong with them - walls punched in or other problems - but another reason could be the vandals in the Tolland area.

