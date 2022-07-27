Letters: An open letter on the issue of Inland Rail

I am writing as a concerned property owner whose property has been identified as being within a proposed Construction Impact Zone and whose property will also be negatively affected by the increase in train size and numbers.
I am sure my concerns regarding this project are shared by all property owners and residents of the City of Wagga Wagga.
Advertisement
The recent information letter from Inland Rail does nothing to reassure me that the quiet enjoyment of my property will not be compromised not only during the proposed nine-month construction period of the Edmondson Street and Mothers bridges but forever afterwards by the increased train size and numbers as well as what I anticipate being increased traffic on Erin, Macleay and Railway streets during the construction period and thereafter.
Although there are benefits to freight movements with the development of Inland Rail, I cannot see any direct benefits to most people and businesses of Wagga Wagga.
What are the direct economic benefits to Wagga Wagga once Inland Rail is operating at capacity? This has not been detailed. Economic benefits to big business cannot come at the cost of negatively affected towns.
The whole information sheet contains nothing but negatives. Construction noise and disruption; operational noise, vibration, and disruption; increase in train numbers to 20-plus; no reduction to train speeds through residential areas; no changes to level crossings; no explanation of road closure mitigation.
READ MORE LETTERS:
The only positive; truck volume decrease in 20 towns. But I doubt this will happen in Wagga Wagga.
On the contrary, shifting freight from truck to rail will not dramatically reduce truck numbers on the Sturt Highway through town. In fact, moving freight from the intermodal at Bomen may well increase truck numbers as this freight is subsequently distributed to other centres by road.
This is a long-term freight movement solution that has a short-sighted view of the ongoing negative community impacts along the rail corridor.
Who honestly believes increasing the frequency and size of rail freight movements through the middle of a major regional city is a sound idea? Do any of you elected decision makers believe this? If so, why? And if not, what are you going to do about it?
If the Inland Rail Albury to Illabo-Wagga Wagga package proceeds, will landowners whose property values will likely decrease due to the loss of amenity and quiet enjoyment receive any form of compensation?
What noise and vibration mitigation are being proposed to the many dwellings and businesses that are adjacent to the rail corridor and has this been costed? What are the forecast long-term economic benefits to communities impacted by this project?
Given the massive increase in material and labour costs since this project was first costed, and the subsequent independent costing showing a cost blow out five times greater originally forecast ($4 billion to $20 billion), when will new comprehensive cost analysis be undertaken? There would be few people against the development of inland rail, but the way the project is proceeding with an apparent disregard for addressing the real concerns of local communities is alarming. This is, after all, a project that you only get to do once and will have implications that last for generations.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.