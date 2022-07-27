Letters: An open letter on the issue of Inland Rail

Given the massive increase in material and labour costs since this project was first costed, and the subsequent independent costing showing a cost blow out five times greater originally forecast ($4 billion to $20 billion), when will new comprehensive cost analysis be undertaken? There would be few people against the development of inland rail, but the way the project is proceeding with an apparent disregard for addressing the real concerns of local communities is alarming. This is, after all, a project that you only get to do once and will have implications that last for generations.