More than a dozen new industrial lots have been earmarked for vacant land just north of Wagga, as the state government's plans to transform the area into a world-class production and manufacturing hub forge ahead.
The Regional Growth NSW Development Corporation has submitted a development application for a new industrial subdivision at 4 Trahairs Road in Bomen.
If approved, the application would see a parcel of land north of Merino Road cut up into 14 new serviced industrial lots, which would form part of the special activation precinct being developed in Wagga by the NSW government.
The lots would eventually be just across the road from the industrial precinct which forms part of the $54.8 million Riverina Intermodal Freight and Logistics (RiFL) hub - meaning access to the railway line will be just a few hundred metres away.
A spokesperson for the Department of Regional NSW said more details on the subdivision and the special activation precinct are set to be released in the near future.
"The land at 4 Trahairs Road was identifed for industrial development in the master plan," the spokesperson said.
"The Wagga precinct is a 40-year long-term plan for the region and the delivery of 4 Trahairs Road and the broader precinct will be staged in line with the delivery plan, which is expected to be finalised in the coming weeks."
"The delivery plan will provide the precinct's design, landscaping, infrastructure planning and delivery requirements and how investors can access streamlined planning approvals."
The special activation precinct is expected to drive substantial economic growth in Wagga, by creating a streamlined manufacturing hub capable of attracting major companies to the region and creating thousands of jobs.
Huge progress is expected to take place on the site over the next year, after the NSW government set aside $105.6 million in its 2022-23 budget for the development of the Wagga project.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga.
