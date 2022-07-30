The Daily Advertiser

Department of Regional NSW seek council approval for 14 lot industrial subdivision at Wagga special activation precinct

By Monty Jacka
Updated July 30 2022 - 8:23pm, first published 8:00pm
PLANS: The Department of Regional NSW has sought council approval for to turn land just off Trahairs Road at Bomen into 14 industrial lots for the special activation precinct. Picture: ePlanning Spatial Viewer

More than a dozen new industrial lots have been earmarked for vacant land just north of Wagga, as the state government's plans to transform the area into a world-class production and manufacturing hub forge ahead.

