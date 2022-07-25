The Daily Advertiser

Wagga veggie prices are back on the rise and here's some of the best deals across town

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated July 25 2022 - 11:35pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PRICE WAR: Fruit and vegetable sellers across town are locked in battle for your dollar. Pictured is Wagga Fruit Supply owner Steve Papasidero.
.

Fruit and vegetable prices have soared in recent months and, after a brief lull, they are again on the rise.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.