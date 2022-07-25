Fruit and vegetable prices have soared in recent months and, after a brief lull, they are again on the rise.
The Daily Advertiser did some investigation into the prices of some popular fruit and vegetables across the local Woolworths, Coles, Aldi and Wagga Fruit Supply stores, and here's where you can find the best prices.
Looking for the cheapest tomatoes out there? Wagga Fruit Supply and Woolworths tied for first place selling them at $6.90 per kilo.
Meanwhile, iceberg lettuces are still sitting fairly high, with the cheapest head to be found at Wagga Fruit Supply for $5.90.
If you're looking for Broccoli, Wagga Fruit Supply again came in on top, selling it for $7.90 per kilo.
Turning to fruit, Wagga Fruit Supply has the cheapest Bananas, selling them at $2.90 per kilo.
Meanwhile, Aldi came in on top with the cheapest Pink Lady Apples, selling them for $2.49 per kilo.
Wagga Fruit Supply owner Steve Papasidero said the price rise has been driven by unseasonable weather and flooding affecting crops, but this is starting to return to normal.
In the meantime, demand has not dropped off, meaning prices are once again on the rise.
"Everything seems to be rising again after the floods in Sydney, where there was a lot of produce," Mr Papasidero said.
Compared to this time last year, he said current supply costs are up for everything at present.
"Potatoes, capsicum, broccoli and spinach are close to double last year's price," he said.
Tomatoes prices have also risen by up to 300 per cent in the past year.
Tarcutta woman Deb McElroy, 64, went for her weekly shop on Monday and despite high fruit and vegetable prices, she says there are still ways to keep on budget.
"Generally speaking, you just work around what's available that is around the average price and avoid the items that are extremely expensive. Then, when they come back down you can enjoy them again," she said.
"I also try looking at different recipes to see what's on sale that you can use in bulk."
But Ms McElroy admitted it is sometimes hard to go without.
"Occasionally I will have a splurge when I want a lettuce or something else like that," she said.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
