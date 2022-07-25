Residents will be unable to donate to or purchase items from one of Wagga's biggest second-hand charity shops for several weeks amid major renovations.
The Wagga Salvation Army Family Store temporarily ceased its operations last week as it undergoes upgrades, announcing it will be unable to accept community donations during a portion of that time.
Advertisement
Salvation Army Wagga corps officer Valerie Hopewell said the renovations don't have an official date of completion but locals can expect the new 'Salvos Store' to open its doors sometime in mid-September.
"We really appreciate the support of the local community who are always so generous with their donations in support of us," she said.
"So, it has been a difficult decision to suspend donations at this time."
Mrs Hopewell said donations will be at least suspended for the next couple of weeks while builders are on site, with updates to be communicated through social media.
Despite temporarily closing its shop doors, Forsyth Street will continue Salvos Connect on Tuesday and Thursday mornings, a service that distributes Oz Harvest donated food and offers referrals for community members in need.
Along with a renovated store, Wagga will also be home to a large distribution centre for donated items.
"All the donations will be sorted from the distribution centre, which is being built on that site at Forsyth Street and that will actually distribute all the goods to the Salvos stores throughout the Riverina," Mrs Hopewell said.
The upgrade is part of a state-wide transition to a corporate-run Salvos Store model in efforts to build greater revenue for mission work, moving away from the locally-managed Salvation Army Family Store.
IN OTHER NEWS:
With the front gates closed and clear signage, patrons cannot currently access the Salvos property but the issue of unwanted dumping on the nature strip remains an "ongoing problem".
"The dumping continues," said Mrs Hopewell.
"Those things that are dumped at our gates are not up to the standard of things you could donate and sell."
However, Mrs Hopewell said the local branch have progressed with the issue thanks to help from Wagga City Council that includes signage and weekly hard rubbish collection.
"And council did actually come and erect a couple of metal council signposts," she said.
"So that was a big help as well."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.