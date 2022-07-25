The Daily Advertiser

Salvation Army Forsyth Street store not accepting donations during temporary close for major renovations

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated July 25 2022 - 3:51am, first published 3:30am
With builders on site to renovate the Forsyth Street location, Wagga's Salvation Army is not currently accepting donations. Picture: Tim Piccione

Residents will be unable to donate to or purchase items from one of Wagga's biggest second-hand charity shops for several weeks amid major renovations.

