AN UPCOMING event is set to address the workforce and skills shortages that have been plaguing regional hubs, including Wagga, "for some time now".
Business owners are being invited to attend a long lunch next week, where they will be able to hear from industry experts on acquiring talent, hiring for a career and what's considered an employer of choice.
The event is being held by Wagga Business Chamber in partnership with Member for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr, with plans to conquer the shortages through strategies, networking and by taking notes.
Wagga Business Chamber manager Serena Hardwick said the event came following an influx of feedback from local businesses regarding shortages.
"Our response was; What can we do if everywhere is facing the same issue," Ms Hardwick said.
Australian Bureau of Statistics data released in June revealed 26.2 per cent of businesses in NSW were reporting job vacancies in comparison to the 11 per cent reported in February.
Ms Hardwick said this is partly because of the "misconception" of a lack of career opportunities in regional locations.
"Part of it is, how do we provide this," Ms Hardwick said.
"Recruitment has changed a lot, so how do you stand out?"
Ms Hardwick said data shows workforce and skills shortages have "been on the cards" for a while.
There will be several panellists speaking at the event about how they managed to combat the shortages, among them is Riverina Oils' Daniel Challis.
Ms Hardwick said the speakers will share what they have been doing that has been working for them.
"We will be taking notes of people's ideas and lessons that have been learnt," she said.
Upon the event the Business Chamber and Dr McGirr will launch the I Work in Wagga Campaign- with businesses being urged to come together and jump on board.
Ms Hardwick said the campaign is aimed at breaking down the misconception that there are no career opportunities in regional centres.
"We need to acknowledge the shortages occurring in regional Australia and come together to resolve this," she said.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
