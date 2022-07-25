A LAKE Albert father has been left "devastated" after an intruder broke into his home, taking with them a safe inside his grandfather's World War II medals.
Levi Houssenloge said the intruder entered his Lake Albert home between 3pm and 5pm on Sunday while he and his family ducked out to run errands.
When they arrived home, Mr Houssenloge found that the safe, containing $4500 in cash, passports, medals and other "personal items", had been taken.
"I'm renting out that house because I'm in the process of building and I haven't been able to secure my safe to the ground, so I had it behind a couple of boxes, so they've obviously found it and have taken the entire safe," he said.
There are nine medals addressed to Theodore Houssenloge which had been inside a small silver case.
Mr Houssenloge said he isn't worried about the cash but just wants his medals back.
"I had never thought of them being stolen so I'm devastated," he said.
"I just want to put out a plea to get the medals back, and the passports, but more so just the medals- I don't care about the cash.
"I just want the medals handed in anonymously- I don't want to press any charges."
The person responsible for taking the medals is urged to discreetly return them to the home- no questions asked.
The incident was reported to Wagga Police Station and enquires are ongoing.
Police said while there have been "quite a few" reports of stolen vehicles across Wagga as of late there hasn't been many reports regarding break and enter into homes.
The theft of vehicles has been occurring sporadically across the city's suburbs and are not limited to any specific area.
Residents are being reminded by police to keep their houses and cars locked up.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
