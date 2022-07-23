Cherrypickers slip back after second loss

Young's five-game winning streak came to an end as they were held to their lowest score all season.
The Cherrypickers managed to put on 14 points in their 10-point loss to Tumut at Twickenham on Saturday.
It was their same score they posted in their only other loss to Gundagai, nine weeks ago.
Captain-coach Nick Cornish thought the 'Pickers were their own worst enemies.
"Turnovers, dropped balls, penalties and we just couldn't get down their own end," Cornish said.
"Every time we did we'd run it on the fifth, lose it and we had maybe one repeat set and scored off it.
"That's the footy you have to play and we just didn't play it."
However Cornish hopes the 18-14 loss will be a turning point of their season.
Young came into the clash at full strength for the first time all year.
They have scored big wins since that loss to Gundagai, with their closest a 14-point win over Albury and Cornish fact they haven't really tough games could have played a part.
"It's good for us to get that loss and it's a bit of a wakeup call too coming into the end of the season," he said.
"It was a really good, tough hit out which we haven't had for a while.
"Maybe it is just from versing those not as tough teams that we tried to play footy and you can't do that. You have to earn the right to play footy."
The loss leaves Young three points behind Gundagai with three rounds left in the season.
The two teams face off on August 7.
Cornish is looking for a much improved effort.
"We just have to keep playing the footy we've been playing but we need to get field position and earn the right," he said. "We can't turn the ball over but make sure we get some repeats and respect the team we are playing a little bit more.
"They (Tumut) are obviously a good side, and so is Gundi, so we can't look to score off every play."
