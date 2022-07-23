The Daily Advertiser

Cherrypickers slip back after second loss

Courtney Rees
Courtney Rees
Updated July 24 2022 - 2:18am, first published July 23 2022 - 1:00pm
TIGHT TUSSLE: Nic Hall tries to push out of Malik Aitken's tackle attempt in Young's loss to Tumut at Twickenham on Saturday. Picture: Courtney Rees

Young's five-game winning streak came to an end as they were held to their lowest score all season.

