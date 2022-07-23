Wagga City conceded the first try but it was only a little bump in the road as they returned to winning ways against Albury.
Coming off their first loss since 2019, the ladder leaders quickly responded before running out 38-7 winners at Murrayfield on Saturday.
Captain Adam Mokotupu thought it was a much improved performance.
"The boys really picked themselves up from last week," Mokotupu said.
"They really stood up, (defence) was good as they only scored one try in the end and the boys really went out hard, which is exactly what we wanted them to do."
However they are set to be without Jesse Bellchambers for the big clash with Griffith at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday after he was blue carded after receiving a head knock.
Tom Blanch also re-aggravated a foot complaint and played limited minutes.
The loss puts plenty of pressure on Albury who are seven points outside the top four.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
