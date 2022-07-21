Infection control measures have been put in place and more staff called in to assist after a COVID-19 outbreak at a Riverina hospital.
The Murrumbidgee Local Health District revealed on Thursday it was managing an outbreak at Cootamundra Hospital and visitor access had been restricted to reduce the risk of transmission.
The MLHD said the hospital was "well prepared" and eligible patients were receiving antiviral medication to reduce the symptoms of the illness.
"Staff are assisting patients and residents to make telephone and video calls so they can keep in contact with loved ones during this time," the MLHD said.
"Staffing numbers have also been increased to support the care of affected patients."
The MLHD said visitor access will be restricted over the next few days "to minimise the risk of transmission and to keep patients, residents and staff safe".
Compassionate visits for palliative and paediatric patients will be facilitated by staff, while the hospital's emergency department remains open with infection control measures in place.
All people who attend the hospital will continue to be asked questions and screened for COVID-19 risk.
Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 will be accompanied to a separate entrance for further testing.
