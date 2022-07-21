Police say they have dismantled a North Albury drug house during a raid.
Officers searched a Plover Street home on Wednesday morning.
They recovered ice, cocaine, ecstasy, cannabis and $2500 in cash.
Stolen goods including a bike, lawnmower and power tools were recovered.
It will be alleged the home had been operating as a drug premises, with police dismantling more than ten CCTV cameras and a CCTV hard drive.
A 44-year-old woman was arrested at the home and taken to Albury Police Station where she was charged with nine offences including drug possession and supply.
The Albury woman was refused bail to appear in Albury Local Court on Thursday.
