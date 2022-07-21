Wagga residents would be subjected to mask mandates this winter if medical experts had their way, amid surging cases of Omicron variants and increase in Australia's national death toll.
While the prime minister and the NSW premier are yet to support mandates, third wave BA.4 and BA.5 case numbers have led numerous medical bodies to call for the return of mask wearing.
Rural Doctors Association of Australia president Dr Megan Belot said masks are a must throughout the winter months.
"It's really unfortunate that we've actually got to call for [a mandate]," she said.
"Because, ideally, you would love people to take it on their own back to wear a mask when going inside given that we are in winter.
"We all know that there's a COVID surge on top of a flu surge and just some really nasty colds going around, so you'd love for people to use common sense."
According to Dr Belot, a mandate is especially necessary because of a "peer pressure" leading many to follow a crowd not wearing masks.
"[It's only] when the government actually calls a mandate that people say, 'OK, right, we need to take this seriously, I'll wear a mask'," she said.
Ninety COVID-related deaths reported on Wednesday saw Australia's highest daily death toll, with 10 deaths and 2714 cases reported in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District for the week ending July 16.
Both Australia's chief medical officer Paul Kelly and the NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant have in the last two weeks recommended wearing masks in indoor settings.
Dr Belot admitted re-introducing mandates would be unpopular but necessary to help a health workforce she described as "pushed to the brink".
"We all know that we're all fatigued around COVID," she said
"The main thing is about trying to keep everyone healthy and well for as long as possible to make sure that we've actually got a workforce."
Cincotta Discount Chemist Wagga proprietor Mustafa Al Shakarji said he is ready for the increased local demand in masks.
"We've ordered a large quantity again to be prepared because that's what happens when the rate of infections will go up," he said.
"Staff-wise, everyone has been debriefed about most likely upcoming changes with wearing masks.
Mr Al Shakarji said he had already noticed an increase in patronage for masks and that he supported wearing those masks in the current climate.
"I think it was since the weekend, we started noticing people coming in and buying more masks," he said.
"Definitely it's a good idea, especially when you have influenza at the same time, just to be safe from both."
Wagga resident Tracey Snow, who wore a mask yesterday morning while visiting Wagga Marketplace, said she would like to see mask mandates reinstated in the region.
"I'd be happy for it to come back in," she said.
"I feel more comfortable with it being official."
Mrs Snow said she sometimes wore a mask after mandates were removed but has started regularly doing so again in the last three weeks amid rising case numbers.
"I was keeping an eye on things that were going on and I decided that I needed to protect myself," she said.
"And I know a lot more people now that have got it.
"I actually feel like I'm walking around further away from other people."
Also visiting Wagga Marketplace while wearing a mask yesterday morning was local resident Garry, who preferred to not disclose his surname.
"I never stopped wearing one," he said.
"I never thought it was really gone, COVID, so I just kept wearing it.
"They stopped [mandates] too quick."
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
