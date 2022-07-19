A man has been released from custody after facing court accused of shooting another man in the shoulder last week.
Officers from the Central West Police District were called to a property on Bimbella Road at Condobolin about 9pm on Wednesday and found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder/chest.
The man was treated at the scene by police, before officers drove him to Condobolin Hospital.
He was later flown to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.
Following further inquiries, police arrested a 23-year-old man at West Wyalong on Friday.
He was charged with discharging a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and refused bail by police.
The man, identified in court as Matt William Phillips, appeared before a registrar in Wagga Bail Court on Saturday.
Mr Phillips was granted conditional bail.
The conditions attached to his release from custody include that he lives at a particular address and does not leave that location between the hours of 10pm and 6am unless in the company of individuals specified by the court.
The case will return to Condobolin Local Court on August 2 for further mention.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
