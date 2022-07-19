The Daily Advertiser

Matt William Phillips faces Wagga court charged over alleged shooting of man at Condobolin

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated July 19 2022 - 5:54am, first published 12:30am
A 23-year-old man was arrested in West Wyalong on Friday and charged over the alleged shooting of another man at Condobolin on July 13.

A man has been released from custody after facing court accused of shooting another man in the shoulder last week.

Andrew Pearson

Andrew Pearson

Deputy Editor

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

