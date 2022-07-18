A Victorian man has been jailed for at least 12 months for using hundreds of phone calls and emails to threaten to rape and "bury" a Wagga woman.
Avni Selman, 36, of Shepparton East, appeared in Wagga Local Court on Monday having earlier pleaded guilty to four charges of intimidation with intent to cause fear of physical or mental harm.
The offences were committed against a former partner, who had not been in a relationship with him for years when she made her first complaint in April 2021.
The victim told police that Selman, who worked as an interstate truck driver on routes to Wagga, was calling her about 30 times a day and leaving a similar number of voice messages.
Selman told the victim he would "kick the door in and bury her" and drive a "tonner" light truck through her house.
"I don't care if you put me in jail 10 times, I won't give in," Selman told the victim.
The victim called the police when Selman said he would visit Wagga.
In response, Selman told her "the police can't sit around your house all night".
Selman's offending continued until 2022, during which he sent her more than 400 emails between January and March along with 16 phone calls per day.
In court on Monday, Magistrate Christopher Halburd said Selman had also made a "violent and disgusting" threat to rape the victim.
Selman also pleaded guilty to contravening an apprehended violence order prohibiting any form of contact with the victim except via a lawyer.
Selman's solicitor said the was no question that his client should be jailed but argued he should get a reduced non-parole period to allow him to attend residential drug treatment in Victoria.
Magistrate Halburd said he had to send a clear message to people who violated apprehended violence orders and sentenced Selman to 20 months' jail with a non-parole period expiring in March next year.
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data.
