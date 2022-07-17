The Daily Advertiser
Court

Convicted Wagga rapist Leroy Fisher overturns ban in NCAT on return to boxing competition

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
July 17 2022 - 7:00pm
WIN: Convicted rapist Leroy Fisher has won an appeal against boxing authorities banning him from the sport.

A Wagga former boxing champion who was convicted of rape, assault and abduction charges has won an appeal against a ban on him returning to combat sports.

