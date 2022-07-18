Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash at a Wagga roundabout.
Emergency services responded to reports of a two-car collision at the Glenfield Road and Fernleigh Road roundabout in Mount Austin about 9.30pm on Sunday.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said two crews from the Wagga Ambulance Station attended the scene, with two patients being transferred to Wagga Base Hospital.
A woman in her 20s sustained a "decent cut" to her leg, while the driver of the other involved vehicle, a man, was also taken to hospital for assessment.
Meanwhile, emergency services also responded to a single-vehicle accident on the Hume Highway, near the Sturt Highway intersection, about 2.40pm on Sunday.
The driver of the vehicle was reported as having sustained no injuries during the incident.
He remained at the scene before a tow truck assisted him.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
