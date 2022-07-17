Police continue to await post mortem results following the death of a baby boy in Corowa.
The three-month-old was found dead in a freezer at the Church Street home on the night of January 19 following a welfare check.
Tuesday will mark six months since the boy's body was found.
Police are continuing to actively investigate the matter, which is complex.
The infant's 40-year-old mother was questioned at Albury Police Station following the grim discovery but was released without charge the following day.
No charges have been laid over the death, which is being examined by a strike force.
Albury officers and homicide squad investigators are involved.
NSW laws prevent the mother and son from being named.
Police extensively searched the home after the incident, including a lean-to where the mother is believed to have been living and the infant's body discovered.
