Sideline referee's alleged head-butt leads to assault charge

Football Wagga are investigating an incident which has seen a club-appointed sideline referee charged with assaulting an off-duty police officer.
Police were called to Hall Brothers Oval about 4.10pm on Sunday after an incident in the reserve grade game between Young and South Wagga.
The 52-year-old sideline referee is alleged to have head-butted the 20-year-old off-duty police officer, who was playing in the game, before fleeing the scene.
NSW Police allege the older man had become abusive towards the on-field referee before the off-duty police officer intervened.
The officer was taken to Young Hospital where he was treated for a broken tooth.
The 52-year-old, who is linked to South Wagga, was later arrested and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He was granted bail to appear in Young Local Court on August 16.
Football Wagga operations manager David Merlino confirmed an investigation is underway.
"We're waiting on statements from the clubs, spectators and whoever saw the match on what actually occurred," Merlino said.
However he could face an immediate suspension from all football-related activities after being charged with a criminal offence under section 14.2 of the Football NSW grievance and disciplinary regulations.
Meanwhile, Football Wagga are set to release their findings into an investigation after the clash between Hanwood and Leeton United was called off last month.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
