Sideline referee's alleged head-butt leads to assault charge

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated July 18 2022 - 9:16am, first published 8:30am
A 52-year-old club-appointed sideline referee has been charged with assaulting an off-duty police officer.

Football Wagga are investigating an incident which has seen a club-appointed sideline referee charged with assaulting an off-duty police officer.

